AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.14.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $139.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.94.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

