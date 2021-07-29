APYSwap (APYS) Price Tops $0.19

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,622,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

