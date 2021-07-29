AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,615 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CareDx worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CareDx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CareDx by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareDx by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.86. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -297.33 and a beta of 0.66.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

