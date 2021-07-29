AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 89,974 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 186.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of CommScope worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $20.43 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

