AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

