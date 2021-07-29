AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.91. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

