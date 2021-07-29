AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 41,701 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,701 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

