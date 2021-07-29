AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CVB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after buying an additional 101,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after buying an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

CVBF stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.53.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.