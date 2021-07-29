AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of SecureWorks worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $20.71 on Thursday. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.65 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.