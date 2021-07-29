AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Spire worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spire by 117.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In related news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

