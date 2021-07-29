AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAH opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.56.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Several analysts have commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.02 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.76.

Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

