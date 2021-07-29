AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,033 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 103.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 306,702 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $1,055,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 57.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 471,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 171,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

