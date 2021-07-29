AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,274 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cannae worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNNE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7,822.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 45.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 90.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cannae in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $430,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

