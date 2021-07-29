AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in frontdoor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in frontdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in frontdoor by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

