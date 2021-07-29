AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Avid Technology worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of AVID opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $38,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,906.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

