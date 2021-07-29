AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 107.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,157 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Tenneco worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 43.5% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

