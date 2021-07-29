AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Tupperware Brands worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TUP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after buying an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,889,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 544,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 235,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 462.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 208,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Tupperware Brands news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.