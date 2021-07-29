AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188,872 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Antares Pharma worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 1.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Antares Pharma by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $754.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.47. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

