AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,320 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.46. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

