AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of LEG opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.56. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

In other news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

