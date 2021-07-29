AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 161,584 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 108.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.72. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

