AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,501 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,501 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Liquidity Services worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.83. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $696.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $96,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at $465,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $355,011.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.