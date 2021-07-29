AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Kraton worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kraton by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $3,349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kraton by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kraton stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. Analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

