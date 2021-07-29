AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 15,142 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,142 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $46,857,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

NYSE CFR opened at $106.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.84. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

