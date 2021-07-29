AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,439 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,439 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTG. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

