AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,128 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cree by 19.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,412,000 after acquiring an additional 307,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cree by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $155,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cree by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 96,091 shares in the last quarter.

CREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

CREE opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.23. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Cree’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

