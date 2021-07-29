AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 24,700 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of HealthStream worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HealthStream by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in HealthStream by 48.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $913.77 million, a PE ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

