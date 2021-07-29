AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cambium Networks worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth $210,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

