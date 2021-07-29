AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,259 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 32.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $253.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.84 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

