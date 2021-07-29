AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 5,342 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,881,000 after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,412,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,501,000 after purchasing an additional 115,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,334,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of PINC opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

