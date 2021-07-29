AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,756 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 35,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

