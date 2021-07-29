AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 1st quarter worth about $3,280,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $146.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.09. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

