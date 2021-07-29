Aragon Court Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $74,042.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for $0.0798 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.87 or 0.00779893 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

