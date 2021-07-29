Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Get Aravive alerts:

Shares of ARAV opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.10.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aravive by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.