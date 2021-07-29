Arbidex Market Capitalization Achieves $370,091.31 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Arbidex coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Arbidex has a total market capitalization of $370,091.31 and approximately $56,327.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arbidex has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00047512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.07 or 0.00774143 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

