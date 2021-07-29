ARCA biopharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,032 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,272% compared to the average daily volume of 170 call options.

In other ARCA biopharma news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $3.41. 6,148,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.73. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.54.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

