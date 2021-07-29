ArcBest Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

ArcBest stock opened at $56.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

In other ArcBest news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $953,938.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,798.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

