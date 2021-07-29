ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.69 ($41.99).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

