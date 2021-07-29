ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.69 ($41.99).

ArcelorMittal has a one year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a one year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

