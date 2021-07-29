ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.69 ($41.99).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

