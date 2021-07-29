ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 157,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,064,088 shares.The stock last traded at $34.55 and had previously closed at $34.29.

MT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.

The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

