ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 157,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,064,088 shares.The stock last traded at $34.55 and had previously closed at $34.29.
MT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.
The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.36.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.47%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Further Reading: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.