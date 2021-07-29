Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Ares Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

