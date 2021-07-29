Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Gap Down to $20.38

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.38, but opened at $19.91. Ares Capital shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 164,224 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 195.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 479.0% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 738,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,045,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 383.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 543,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

