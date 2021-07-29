Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Shares Gap Down to $68.69

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.69, but opened at $66.94. Ares Management shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 798 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 39.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

