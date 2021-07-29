Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $382.00

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $382.00 and last traded at $381.82, with a volume of 1084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860 shares in the company, valued at $270,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

