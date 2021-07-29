Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $382.00

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $382.00 and last traded at $381.82, with a volume of 1084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.05.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.80.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total transaction of $746,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860 shares in the company, valued at $270,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,744,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Further Reading: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.