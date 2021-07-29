ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.77. The stock had a trading volume of 314,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.51. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

