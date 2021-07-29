ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 33,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,535,304 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

The firm has a market cap of $754.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,774,000 after purchasing an additional 636,129 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,814,000 after buying an additional 543,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after buying an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $7,404,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

