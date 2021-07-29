Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Buys £149.94 in Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Lee Rochford purchased 49 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

LON:ARW traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 306 ($4.00). The stock had a trading volume of 127,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,269. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 908.96. The company has a market cap of £542.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,099.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 70.70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 309.50 ($4.04).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.