Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Trading Up 0.1%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04. 399 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.