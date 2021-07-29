Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.