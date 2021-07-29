Arweave Hits Market Capitalization of $375.48 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $11.24 or 0.00027973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $375.48 million and $12.85 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00028735 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

